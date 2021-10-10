Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii earthquakes: 2 strong shakes off Big Island coast

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 13 hours ago
Hawaii
FOX TV Digital Team

House rattles as magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Hawaii Big Island coast

Video credit: karam_with_cats_ via Storyful

Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

The earthquakes happened just before noon local time. The USGS reported several smaller quakes were also recorded.

The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a report that no tsunami was expected as a result of the quake, though said many areas may have experienced strong shaking. 

The USGS’ self-reporting data showed some felt the shake as far away as Kauai.

At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said there was no damage from the earthquake at airport runways, commercial harbors or highway bridges.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.