Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dead at 28

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
2013 Environmental Media Awards - Arrivals article

Actress Hayden Panettiere (R) and brother Jansen Panettiere arrive at the 2013 Environmental Media Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on October 19, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, has died, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The actor was 28.

Hayden's representative said the family does not have a statement at this time because "an investigation is still underway." A cause of death is not currently known.

Jansen – who is five years younger than his sister – followed in Hayden's footsteps and started his acting career in the early 2000s. He appeared in "Even Stevens," "The Walking Dead" and "Perfect Game."

Hayden and Jansen worked together in 2004 on "Tiger Cruise" and again in 2005 on "Racing Stripes."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Jansen also had a recurring role as Truman X in Nickelodeon's "The X's," an animation series that premiered in 2005.

His most recent role was in 2022 in the holiday movie "Love and Love Not."

Three weeks ago, Jansen took to Instagram to share a sweet picture showing Hayden giving him a haircut. "Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me," he captioned the black and white picture.

The "Nashville" star appeared overjoyed in the snap as she smiled while concentrating on the task at hand. Jansen smiled at the camera while he sat down for the haircut.

Jansen is survived by Hayden and their parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere.

