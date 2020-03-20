Hayward calls for volunteers to assist with community needs during coronavirus outbreak

The City of Hayward is asking for volunteers to assist with community needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The city launched an online Emergency Volunteer Center where interested residents can sign up.

During the Alameda County shelter-in-place order, the site will be managed through Hayward's Emergency Operations Center.

City officials said registered volunteers will be contacted based on their abilities and the community need. Tasks may involve deliveries, clerical and administrative support, and others as the need dictates.

Volunteers must be at least age 18, in good health and have transportation. To sign up click here.