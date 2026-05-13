Hayward family who lost home in blast sues PG&E, Alameda County

The Brief A family of five who lost everything they had in an explosion that destroyed their Hayward home last year has filed a lawsuit seeking recompense. Three members of the family were hospitalized with severe injuries suffered in the explosion, including extensive burns and broken bones. The lawsuit identifies PG&E, Alameda County, Redgwick Construction Co., Maya Asphalt Milling and more than 50 individuals as defendants.



A family of five who lost everything they had in an explosion that destroyed their Hayward home last year filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking recompense for the physical and emotional scars they were left in the wake of the destruction.

The lawsuit was filed in Alameda County Suprieor Court on behalf of the Duenas family – composed of siblings Jesus, Jorge, and Maria Duenas, and Maria’s two children Angelo and Soledad Flores – and identifies PG&E, Alameda County, Redgwick Construction Co., Maya Asphalt Milling and more than 50 individuals as defendants.

They are being represented by the high-profile Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy firm in Burlingame.

Severe injuries

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit says Maria and Soledad were sleeping at the time of the explosion and suffered severe injuries when a wall fell on them, while the impact of the blast made Jesus fall into the basement of the house, where he became covered in debris and was forced to crawl out of the basement until someone arrived to help him.

The lawsuit added that Jorge was out of town and Angelo was at school at the time of the explosion.

Maria, Soledad and Jesus were hospitalized with severe injuries, including extensive burns and broken bones.

The suit seeks to hold PG&E, Alameda County, Redgwick Construction Co. and Maya Asphalt Milling accountable for the destruction by alleging they failed to adequately perform groundwork and oversee construction crews, did not contain the leak when it occurred and failed to warn residents about the subsequent hazards.

Also, the lawsuit claims Alameda County was negligent in hiring Redgwick Construction Co. and its subcontractor, Maya Asphalt Milling, because the latter company was also allegedly responsible for another gas leak several months before the explosion that was caused while doing work connected to the East Lewelling Boulevard Project.

The lawsuit further alleges that PG&E staff who were interviewed by the National Transportation Safety Board in the wake of the explosion claimed the company attempted to knock on residents’ doors once they became aware of a leak, but that neighborhood video footage does not corroborate PG&E’s claim.

PG&E crews reported to the NTSB that they knocked on doors in the neighborhood to make contact with anyone inside, but no one answered.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges one of the individuals named as a defendant – identified as the Duenas’ landlord – "failed to maintain the property in a safe condition," which contributed to the explosion.

In a statement, PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said the utility is "reviewing the lawsuit and will respond appropriately."

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation process is ongoing and as a party to the investigation, Sarkissian said PG&E is restricted from commenting further at this time.

What's next:

The Duenas’ lawsuit seeks recompense for damages, past and future economic losses, past and future medical expenses, attorney's fees and "pre- and post-judgment interest on all damages as allowed by law."