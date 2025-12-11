LIVE: Fire, explosion near Hayward rocks neighborhood, 6 injured

The Brief A fire and explosion occurred in Hayward in a residential area. Homes were destroyed, a freeway was shut down and six people were taken to the hospital. PG&E said a construction crew damaged an underground gas line while digging on Lewelling Boulevard.



An explosion and fire erupted in a Hayward residential area on Thursday, destroying homes, shutting down a freeway and injuring six people after a construction crew struck an underground gas line, according to firefighters, witnesses and PG&E.

PG&E spokesman Jason King said a third-party construction crew damaged an underground gas line while digging on in the 800 block Lewelling Boulevard two hours before the explosion.

King laid out the timeline: The crews hit the line about 7:35 a.m. PG&E crews stopped the gas flow at 8:18 a.m., and there was an explosion reported at 9:38 a.m.

In response, the California Highway Patrol shut down Interstate Highway 238 between E. 14th and Lewelling Boulevard and from Mission to Paradise boulevards.

At a news conference, Alameda County fire officials said six people were taken to the hospital; aerial video at the scene showed at least two people being loaded onto stretchers in the middle of the street and smoke billowing high into the sky.

Alameda County firefighters said they dispatched 75 firefighters to the third-alarm fire. Two homes and what looks like a workshop were damaged, officials said.

Christian Maldanado, who lives on the street, shared Nest video of the explosion.

The video showed a major blast shooting smoke and debris into the air, and a construction truck nearby. Glass shattered all over his yard.

"I heard a loud bang, it shook the whole house," Maldanado said.

He ran outside and saw the explosion.

"It was scary," he said. "It was like a scene from Hollywood. It was unreal."

Another resident named Steve, who lives a mile away, felt the blast shaking his house. He got in the car and went to check on his aunt, who lives in the area.

"I was worried, but she finally called me back," he said.

Firefighters arrived in the 800 block of E. Lewelling Boulevard. Dec. 11, 2025

A neighbor named Deborah told KTVU that she heard and saw an explosion emanating from a home on the street.

"Every window in my house was blown open," she said. "There are cracks in the ceiling. My house is destroyed."

She said she lamented the construction that had been going on in front of her house.

"They've been doing these roads for months," she said. "The last couple of days, they've been really digging out, hopefully laying cement, the last of it."

She said she heard the crews out at about 7:30 a.m. and her husband feared they had hit a gas line.

"Just so you know, we all fought this," she said. "They took part of our yard."

KTVU reached out to the Alameda County Public Works Department to understand the issue and get more clarification but did not immediately hear back.

The department's website describes the East Lewelling Boulevard project as one that will widen sidewalks, add bike lanes and high-visibility crosswalks and improve railroad crossings.

Another neighbor, Cathy Rodriguez, who lives four houses from the explosion, concurred about her disapproval of the street project.

She said in December 2024, neighbors got notes on their door from the Alameda County Public Works Department strongly suggesting they sign it, "or else we'd have to pay for work on the road."

She said she signed it because she felt "manipulated."

