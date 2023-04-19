Hayward homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder after returning to U.S. from Mexico

article

Hayward police on Wednesday announced the arrest of an Oakland resident for a 2019 homicide.

23-year-old Emmanuel Padilla Maciel was arrested for the shooting death of 20-year-old Hayward resident, John Creech Jr.

The December 7 shooting happened at Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street.

Police investigators identified Padilla Maciel as the suspect in Creech's shooting death. A warrant for his arrest was granted by a judge in June 2022. A second warrant was issued by Alameda County District Attorney's Office February 23, 2023.

Last Friday, Padilla Maciel was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after he traveled into the U.S. from Mexico, police said. A record check revealed his outstanding warrant from the D.A.'s office. Hayward police took the suspect into custody on Wednesday.

Padilla Maciel was charged with murder by the Alameda County D.A.'s office. He was booked into Hayward Police Department Jail and will later be transferred to Santa Rita County Jail. Officials said he will be held without bail.