Former Hayward cop accused of brothel bribery enters mental health diversion; case on hold

The Brief The bribery case against former Hayward police officer Benjamin Yarbrough is on hold while he completes a mental health diversion program. Yarbrough is accused of accepting $1,000 and free sexual services in exchange for protecting an illegal brothel and warning operators about law enforcement activity. Yarbrough denied receiving money, knowing the brothel operator or engaging in sexual acts with workers.



The bribery case against a former Hayward police officer accused of accepting money and free sexual services from an illegal brothel in exchange for protection is on hold.

Benjamin Yarbrough, 48, was placed in a mental health diversion program. The charges could be dismissed if he completes therapy and follows his treatment plan.

Yarbrough, whose wife is the sister of Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews, has since left the police department and surrendered his law enforcement certification.

The charges were filed while Yarbrough was still an officer.

Alleged scheme

The backstory:

Yarbrough is accused of using his position to extort a brothel operator in exchange for protection, warning the business about law enforcement activity and investigating competitors, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The allegations stem from a separate San Jose police investigation into a residential brothel operating under the name Hestia ACU Wellness. Yan Qiong Xiong, 40, was charged by Santa Clara County prosecutors with pimping a sex worker in that case.

Investigators seized 11 cellphones and found phone numbers linked to other suspected brothels, including one in downtown Hayward near Main and Warren streets operating under the name Flame ACU Wellness.

A forensic review of the phones revealed communications between Yarbrough and Xiong, authorities said.

Featured article

Messages and surveillance

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Yarbrough used his personal and work cellphones to arrange sexual encounters at the brothel and accept a $1,000 payment. In return, he allegedly agreed to protect the business by monitoring competitors and warning of law enforcement activity.

Most of the detailed messages reviewed by investigators were sent between March 12 and April 1, 2025.

"Officer Yarbrough’s actions appeared to act in support of the trafficking operation and to disrupt competing illicit businesses," a probable cause declaration stated.

Investigators allege Yarbrough asked about available women and reassured Xiong that he was a friend.

"I don’t bust, I protect and keep safe," one message read, according to investigators.

Officials said surveillance images showed Yarbrough visiting the brothel at times consistent with the messages.

Featured article

Yarbrough denies allegations

What they're saying:

Yarbrough denied receiving money from the business and said he did not know Xiong, according to investigators. He also denied engaging in sexual acts with workers at the brothel.

Yarbrough joined the Hayward Police Department in 2014.