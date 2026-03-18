Hayward cop accused of taking $1K, free sex to protect illegal brothel

A Hayward police officer is under investigation for alleged bribery after authorities say he accepted money and free sexual services from an illegal brothel in exhange for protection.

Officer Benjamin Yarbrough, 48, is accused of using his position to extort a brothel operator in exchange for protection, tipping off the business about law enforcement activity and investigating competitors, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, which is leading the case.

Investigation tied to San Jose brothel case

The backstory:

The allegations stem from a separate investigation by San Jose police into a residential brothel operating under the name HestiaACU last year. In that case, Yangiong Xiong was arrested in June 2025 and charged with running an illegal brothel.

Investigators seized 11 cell phones and uncovered phone numbers linked to other suspected brothels, including one in Hayward at 22283 Main Street.

Authorities said a forensic review of the phones revealed communication between Yarbrough and Xiong.

Alleged payment and protection

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Yarbrough used his personal cellphone and work cellphone to arrange sexual hookups at the brothel and a $1,000 payment. In return, he allegedly agreed to protect the business.

Most of the detailed messages reviewed by investigators were from March 12, 2025, through April 1, 2025.

"Officer Yarbrough’s actions appeared to act in support of the trafficking operation and to disrupt competing illicit businesses," a probable cause declaration stated.

Investigators allege Yarbrough asked about available women and reassured Xiong that he was a friend.

"I don’t bust, I protect and keep safe," one message read, according to investigators.

KTVU has not independently reviewed the messages.

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Officer denies involvement

The other side:

Officials said surveillance images show Yarbrough visiting the brothel at times consistent with the messages.

Yarbrough has denied receiving money from the business and denied knowing Xiong. He also denied engaging in sexual acts with workers at the brothel, according to investigators.

In November, Xiong told investigators she gave Yarbrough $1,000 in cash, in $100 bills inside a red envelope, and provided access to women so he would not bust her operation.

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Department response

What they're saying:

Yarbrough is the brother-in-law of Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews.

Matthews said the department became aware of the criminal investigation in July and that he immediately contacted the district attorney due to the family connection.

"After learning this information, and because of my familial relationship with Officer Yarbrough, I immediately contacted Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson and requested her office conduct the criminal investigation," Matthews said.

He added that he has had no involvement in the investigation.

Yarbrough has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome.

"As Chief, I want to assure our community that we take all allegations of misconduct, including allegations of criminal conduct, very seriously," Matthews said. "Any criminal conduct on the part of any Hayward Police Department employee will not be tolerated, regardless of any personal relationships that may exist."