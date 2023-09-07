Expand / Collapse search

Hayward police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with BB gun

By
Published 
Updated 3:57PM
Hayward
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police fatally shoot man

Hayward police fatally shot a man outside of an officer building. Witnesses told KTVU that the victim was homeless and known to carry a fake gun.

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police fatally shot a man on Wednesday night near an office building after receiving reports of a person brandishing a gun, according to police.

The weapon, however, turned out to be a BB gun, police said Thursday.

Witnesses who knew the victim told KTVU that he was homeless and sometimes carried a fake gun.

Featured

3rd suspect arrested in Oakland's Skyline High School shooting case
article

3rd suspect arrested in Oakland's Skyline High School shooting case

A third suspect has been taken in connection with the shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland, according to authorities.

During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Acting Hayward police Chief Matthews said that at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call regarding a man allegedly brandishing a gun at two women in the 2200 block of City Center Drive. Witnesses provided a description of the man and his path of travel.

Officers located the man based on the description provided and attempted to speak with him, but he was uncooperative, said Matthews.

"At least one witness saw the man point a firearm in the direction of officers," the chief said.

Matthews said in response to the perceived threat, two officers discharged their weapons, resulting in the man's death.

Hayward police provide an update on the deadly shooting of a man by officers on Sept. 6, 2023.

Acting Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews provided an update on a deadly police shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

"A firearm was recovered at the scene and was determined to be a BB gun, but only after the shooting took place," said Matthews.

No officers were injured, and their identities are being withheld at this time.

The identity of the deceased man has not been disclosed.

The Hayward police department and the Alameda County District Attorney's office are actively investigating the shooting to determine if officers acted legally. The state Department of Justice has been notified of the incident but is not conducting an investigation.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.