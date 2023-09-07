Hayward police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with BB gun

Hayward police fatally shot a man on Wednesday night near an office building after receiving reports of a person brandishing a gun, according to police.

The weapon, however, turned out to be a BB gun, police said Thursday.

Witnesses who knew the victim told KTVU that he was homeless and sometimes carried a fake gun.

Featured article

During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Acting Hayward police Chief Matthews said that at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call regarding a man allegedly brandishing a gun at two women in the 2200 block of City Center Drive. Witnesses provided a description of the man and his path of travel.

Officers located the man based on the description provided and attempted to speak with him, but he was uncooperative, said Matthews.

"At least one witness saw the man point a firearm in the direction of officers," the chief said.

Matthews said in response to the perceived threat, two officers discharged their weapons, resulting in the man's death.

"A firearm was recovered at the scene and was determined to be a BB gun, but only after the shooting took place," said Matthews.

No officers were injured, and their identities are being withheld at this time.

The identity of the deceased man has not been disclosed.

The Hayward police department and the Alameda County District Attorney's office are actively investigating the shooting to determine if officers acted legally. The state Department of Justice has been notified of the incident but is not conducting an investigation.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.