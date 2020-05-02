Hayward police investigating homicide that killed one

article

Police in Hayward are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday.

Officers with the Hayward Police Department responded Friday at 4:17 p.m. to the area of Industrial Parkway and Pacific Street and located a man who was unresponsive.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Police said the identity of the man is known, but it is being withheld until proper notification is made to his family.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call (510) 293-7176.