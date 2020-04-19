Hayward police investigating shooting that killed man, sixth homicide in 2020

article

A man found suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday in the 700 block of Memorial Way is the sixth homicide of the year in Hayward, police said.

Police responded about 9:50 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area and located the victim. Medical units were called but the man was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hayward investigators at (510) 293-7176.