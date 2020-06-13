Hayward residential bulk waste collection resumes

article

Bulky waste collection and curbside pickup of specified recycling items have resumed for Hayward residents.

Waste Management of Alameda County has bulky waste service as of June 1 and Tri-CED Recycling is again collecting household batteries, motor oil, and extra cardboard placed beside carts on customers' normal waste pickup days.

Both services were suspended in late March in response to the novel coronavirus public health emergency and Alameda County Health Officer shelter-in-place orders.

Residents in single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes may schedule two free bulky pickups each calendar year. Residents in multi-family properties may schedule pickups for free through their property manager.

To make an appointment for a bulky collection, contact Waste Management at (510) 537-5500.