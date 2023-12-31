Hayward, San Jose homicides as 2023 winds to a close

Police in Hayward and San Jose were both investigating homicides in the last hours of 2023, with two shot to death and no one in custody.

Hayward police said a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

Officer Cassondra Fovel said in a statement that officers were called out at 12:47 a.m. near the intersection of Skywest Drive and Sueirro Street.

They found a man lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound, she said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was being withheld at this time and Fovel said there is currently no one in custody.

This is Hayward's 10th homicide of the year.

In San Jose, Sgt. Jorge Garibay said police were called out on Saturday about 7:45 p.m. to the area of Calle De Guadalupe and Plaza De Guadalupe.

When they got there, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite taking him to the hospital, police said he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

There were no suspects in custody.

This was San Jose's 36th homicide of 2023.

In the San Jose case, if anyone has information, they should call Detective Sergeant Van Den Brock and Detective Estantino at 408-277-5283.

In the Hayward case, if anyone has information, they should call Detective Niedenthal at 510-293-7176.