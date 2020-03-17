Hayward, SF suspends street-sweeping parking regulations while lockdown in place

After officials ordered nearly 7 million Bay Area residents to stay inside there homes for weeks to combat the coronavirus, there is undoubtedly less traffic, but more vehicles parked along streets.

The City of Hayward aid residents don't have to worry about rushing out to move their cars before street sweeping begins—for now at least.

The city has suspended all street-sweeping operations, street-sweeping parking regulations and enforcement of those rules for the duration of the Alameda County shelter-in-place order stays in place until April 7.

Across the Bay in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed said residents won't be ticketed for street sweeping through the end of the month, but it's important that people move their vehicles.

She said that any tickets that were issued on Monday will be waived.