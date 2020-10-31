Hazardous waste removal from Glass Fire burn zone to begin next week

article

Beginning the first week of November, the state Department of Toxic Substance Control is expected to begin the first phase of household hazardous waste sweeps for residential properties with damaged or destroyed structures from the devastating Glass Fire.

Certified contractor crews will begin inspections of identified properties in the burn footprint of the Glass Fire and remove materials which may pose a threat to human health, animals and the environment including batteries, asbestos siding, propane tanks and paints. Burned vehicle removal is not included in the household hazardous waste sweeps.

Once the first phase of sweeps is completed, property owners must submit a completed application and receive approval to begin the second phase of cleanup.

Fire survivors may learn more about the dual-phase debris removal, disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and post-fire watershed protection at a virtual Fire Recovery Town Hall meeting hosted by the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, in collaboration with state and federal agencies.

To participate in the Zoom meeting, fire survivors may join online or by telephone at (877) 853 5257. The Zoom Webinar ID is 970 4407 7129.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the City of Santa Rosa's YouTube Channel at youtube.com/cityofsantarosa. Residents may submit questions about debris removal or other fire recovery topics in advance of the meeting here: surveymonkey.com/r/SubmitRecoveryQuestions. Officials will address any questions received in advance during the meeting.