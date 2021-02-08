Health care workers among those hesitant to receive COVID vaccine

Despite overwhelming scientific evidence that vaccines have saved hundreds of millions of lives, with their benefits out weighing their risks, the COVID-19 vaccine has been met with a lot of hesitancy.

Even in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state health agencies, have their work cut out for them for a variety of reasons.

A little rational hesitancy is not harmful, but doing nothing likely is.

The CDC says in the first month, just 38% of nursing home employees, who received top priority, got vaccinated. Another January survey found: 23% of healthcare workers said they'll never get the vaccine. A Kaiser Foundation survey found 13% of Americans won't vaccinated.

According to the surveys, many say they don't want to be human guinea pigs or lab rats. Some people fear the vaccine's newness. Some fear their quick development. Some fear side effects. A growing number of people cite religious beliefs, especially as related to vaccinating children.

Some, especially minorities, fear historical, racist government experimentation. Others fear government bungling or a deep distrust of their employers, especially when employers insist on vaccinations.

Advertisement

Some believe false information about vaccine dangers, which most often comes from social media.

"This corona thing is a big unknown. We don't know what ways it can mutate. I don't know. I don't want to take a vaccine, a potential preemptive vaccine to find out later it's gonna mutate and get me sick or something, you know," said non-vaccinated Moses Teixeria.

"I don't trust it. I went through COVID, I had it. I didn't feel like nothing crazy. I just don't trust any vaccines to put in my body, you know, " said non-vaccinated Petr Rovek. Others, the majority in fact, will take it. "Because I think this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic and I think that everybody's looking forward to get as close to normal as we can," said non-vaccinated Bill Gardner.

Karuna Jaggar, a healthcare patient and health justice advocate, is keenly aware of patient concerns about all kinds of treatments, from breast cancer treatments to vaccines. "I think we should be asking questions for any procedure that we undergo about the potential risks as well as the potential benefits," said Ms. Jaggar.

COVID vaccine data shows reductions in illness and transmissions.

Jaggar said the data shows the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks both from an individual perspective and from a larger public health perspective.

Those who've been vaccinated are delighted but still careful.

"I couldn't wait to take the vaccine, I got it on the second week it was available. I was a healthcare worker," said AntoIia Nicocia.

A very small, but vocal group, so-called anti-vaxxers, will not be educated or believe the overwhelming evidence. That will slightly speed up vaccinations for those who do want it.