Health officials warn public of scam products claiming they can prevent, treat coronavirus

Public health officials on Wednesday were warning the public to be aware of scam products making false claims that they can prevent or treat novel coronavirus.

"There is currently no vaccine or specific medicine to prevent or treat novel coronavirus," LA Public Health stated in a post on Twitter. "Be aware of scam products for sale that make false claims to prevent or treat this new infection."

Novel coronavirus, like many respiratory illnesses, is most often spread through close contact with an infected person when they cough and sneeze.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally and more than 2,000 people have died.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, according to the World Health Organization. The new strain, novel coronavirus (nCoV), had not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Public health recommends that you keep your distance from people who are sick and avoid sharing utensils, towels, and drinks.

