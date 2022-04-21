Watch Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene appears in court over re-election lawsuit

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing an administrative law judge at a hearing over whether she is qualified to run for re-election in 2022.

Greene qualified to seek another term in the 14th Congressional District March 7, but a little more than two weeks later, a group called "Free Speech for People" filed a legal challenge with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The organization filed the 42-page complaint on behalf of five 14th district voters. It alleges that Rep. Greene should be disqualified because of a clause in the 14th Amendment that says, "no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress... who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection."

At the hearing, Greene entered the courtroom to loud applause from supporters in the audience, prompting a deputy to remind the group that no shouting was allowed.

Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People, started his case by referencing the Civil War and argued that the evidence would show that she was a leader in facilitating the attack.

"It’s rare for any conspirator, let alone a Member of Congress, to publicly admit that the goals of their actions are preventing a peaceful transfer of power and the death of the president-elect and Speaker of the House, but that’s exactly what Marjorie Taylor Greene did," said Ron Fein, Legal Director of Free Speech For People said in a statement to FOX 5. "The Constitution disqualifies from public office any elected officials who aided the insurrection, and we look forward to asking Representative Greene about her involvement under oath."

In response, Greene's attorney James Bopp argued that removing Greene from the ballot would deny voters of their rights.

Our democracy is at stake," Bopp said.

The challenge points to Rep. Greene's comments leading up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and points to a specific interview on Newsmax the day before where Greene said "this is our 1776 moment."

"This is a frivolous lie," said in an interview with WTVC. "It is a complete waste of taxpayer dollars and shame on these attorneys who are trying to do this and take over our elections and tell the people in Georgia who they're allowed to vote for."

Rep. Greene filed a lawsuit against Sec. Raffensperger to try to stop the hearing from going forward, but a federal judge ruled against her earlier this week. Greene has filed an appeal, but it is not likely to be heard before Friday's proceeding in the Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Friday morning.

The judge will not make a ruling in the courtroom, but will instead issue a written decision to the parties involved.

The primary election is May 24.