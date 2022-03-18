Heartbroken family, friends gather in Mountain View where boy on bike was killed by truck

A 13-year-old student from Mountain View was struck by a dump truck while biking and died Thursday morning, police said.

Mountain View police received reports The collision occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road around 8:15 a.m., according to the police press release.

The student died after being taken to a hospital, officials said.

Family and friends gathered to remember the victim, Andre Retana.

Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent, Ayindé Rudolph, announced that the teenager was a student from Graham Middle School.

When his father talks about him, he can't help but gush: "Andre was the nicest kid, the most generous, and the best big brother."

He was an athlete too playing baseball and some football.

"We've been waiting for him to be in high school," said Ryan Lara, Andre's father.

His parents, along with countless friends, spent the afternoon at the memorial growing near Grant and El Camino in Mountain View.

"Just the family that they had, they lost their kid. They lost him and there's no way to turn that back," said Jacqueline Martinez, a family friend.

Police and school officials have not officially released the name, but the superintendent offered his condolences.

"There are no words that I can say to help take away the pain that we are collectively feeling," said Rudolph in a letter to the school district.

"I'm just hurting for my friend that lost her little boy tragically. Little boy, full of life with a lot of hopes and dreams. So it hurts a lot," said another family friend Karina Fuller.

"The driver of the truck, he remained on scene and was incredibly cooperative with us. They have not been cited or arrested. We are currently investigating the cause of the collision. But what I can say for sure is that speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash," said Katie Nelson, Mountain View Police PIO.

Still loved ones say this intersection is dangerous, with lots of cars, lots of people.

It is slated for a redesign next year, but they say drivers need to slow down now.

"Look out for those kids, look out for people. You're not the only one on the road," said Fuller.

The memorial here is full of personal touches like Andre's favorite snacks, the Rugrats jacket he wore most days, his baseball gear from little league.

"He was an amazing athlete and just a great teammate and a great kid and its devastating loss," said Chris Hyndman, Andre's little league coach.

"He made everybody's day with all that energy and enthusiasm. He was always talking about keep going no matter what... keep going and never give up," said friend and fellow middle school student Stephen Messner.

His school is offering counselors to those who need it. Loved ones are leaning on each other for support.

RELATED: San Jose's alarmingly high traffic fatalities cause for concern among city leaders, residents

"I still feel like it's a nightmare. I just wish we could bring him back and that's something we can't do," said Martinez.

His father says Andre rode his bike to school every day and was extremely careful.

Advertisement

Police say the cause of this accident is still under investigation. They're hoping the community will be patient while they wait for answers.