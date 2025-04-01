Here's your chance to catch the Hello Kitty Cafe truck around the Bay Area

Hello Kitty lovers in the Bay Area, this one’s for you.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making its way around the Bay Area, giving fans three opportunities in April to check it out.

3 Bay Area stops

What we know:

The truck will stop in San Francisco at Stonestown Galleria on April 5, at Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton on April 12, and at Bay Street in Emeryville on April 19.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first debuted in 2014, and its popularity led to a pop-up container cafe in 2016, followed by Hello Kitty Mini Cafes in malls.

No cash payments

What they're saying:

The cafe truck is cashless; only debit and credit cards are accepted, according to Sanrio, which is the Japanese entertainment company that holds the rights to Hello Kitty's name and image.

The menu

What we know:

Food items range from $16 to $20 and include macarons, cookies, and madeleines.

Customers can also purchase Hello Kitty merchandise, with prices ranging from $15 for an ornament to $70 for a 50th-anniversary hoodie.