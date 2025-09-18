Here's who Kamala Harris wanted to pick as vice president

More details are coming out regarding the upcoming tell-all book from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

An excerpt obtained by The Atlantic magazine, says Harris wanted to select then Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.

Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man," Harris writes in a passage of her soon-to-be-released book, 107 Days, according to The Atlantic.

"But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk."

"And I think Pete also knew that—to our mutual sadness."

Harris settled on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was considered a safer choice.

The two Democrats lost to Republicans, Donald Trump and JD Vance.