High-profile housing bill fails to pass California Senate

California lawmakers have failed to pass the most ambitious proposal yet to combat a growing housing crisis.

The measure would have allowed developers to build small apartment buildings in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes or in areas close to public transportation.

The League of California Cities opposed the bill because it said developers should not be allowed to override local zoning laws. The bill failed to pass by three votes on Wednesday.

But bill author Sen. Scott Wiener said he will try again on Thursday. The deadline for the bill to pass is Friday.