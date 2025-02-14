Santa Cruz: High surf warning triggers infrastructure closure along coast

The Brief Santa Cruz initiated a coastal infrastructure closure due to dangerously high surf and severe storm impacts. Officials said the city is still reeling from damage caused by previous storms. In December, part of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed into the ocean during a major storm.



Thursday's storm gave way to large waves along the Santa Cruz coast, triggering a coastal infrastructure closure that shut down everything from beaches to the Santa Cruz Wharf.

Precautionary measure

What they're saying:

The move was part of a new regional safety plan.

Officials said they are still dealing with damage from previous years' storms. When they saw trouble in the forecast, they decided not to take any chances.

For some in Santa Cruz, Friday's high surf warning was more like a siren song.

"I always get excited these days. I want to come out real early," said surfer Ed Thorp.

But while surfers took to the water, beaches up and down the coast remained empty, closed for safety.

With predicted waves up to 45 feet, high winds, and the potential for damage to infrastructure, local officials said action was necessary.

"To respond proactively, to ensure incidents are responded to progressively and that things don't happen out there. And that was our key goal and that's why we're working through this plan today," said Mike Godsy, superintendent of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation.

State beaches, the county, and the city of Santa Cruz all collaborated on the plan. They said this is simply the new normal.

"Trying to catch up with defunct infrastructure from prior storms a year ago, to ensure asset protection for the future, the best approach is this regional closure," said Godsy.

Included in the closure was the Santa Cruz Wharf. It was just December when a portion of the structure collapsed into the ocean.

"I think it's a good precaution cause the last time people could have died," said Thomas Goode, of Santa Cruz.

Still, those visiting Santa Cruz on Friday needed to make alternate plans instead of visiting the beaches or wharf. Carla Alba came to watch the waves.

"I don't think that's a disappointment. This part has always been one of the nicest aspects of this area," said Alba, who was visiting from Los Angeles.

These waves put on a show but thankfully appeared to cause no new damage.

"I could see for an out-of-towner, though, being a little disappointed on the wharf, because if you've got a couple of kids, and you want somewhere to eat, I could kinda see that. But we're more surf people anyway, so we want to come see these crazy breaks, right?" said Dave Alba.

What's next:

The high surf warning is in effect until 3 a.m., and officials said people should still be on the lookout for sneaker waves. The wharf and beaches are expected to reopen early Saturday morning.