Highland Hospital needs help identifying patient

article

Officials at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital need help identifying a patient who came in without without identification.

Alameda Health spokeswoman Eleanor Ajala shared a picture of the woman, who is 5 feet tall, 92 pounds, and approximately 65 years old.

She has a mole on her forehead between her eyebrows.

EMS transported her to the hospital on Dec. 10 from 46th Avenue and East 12th Street in Oakland.

She is in critical condition.

Ajala said hospital staff have been unable to verify her identity through canvassing, fingerprinting, and have exhausted all efforts with the help of a private investigator and law enforcement.

If you know a missing person who fits this description, please contact Alameda Health System immediately at 510-867-8370.