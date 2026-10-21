Highway 37: What you need to know about the 55-hour closure

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The Brief Highway 37 in the North Bay, between Sears Point and Vallejo, will be closed in both directions for 55 hours starting Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. The first phase of the closure of the highway's westbound lanes begins on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night. The work will raise portions of the flood-prone roadway by approximately 3 feet. This is part of Caltrans' El NiÃ±o storm preparation efforts.



Caltrans is alerting drivers that Highway 37, a major route into Sonoma from Vallejo, the East Bay and other communities to the east, will see a full closure in both directions for 55 hours starting Friday. The work is part of their El NiÃ±o storm preparation efforts.

Highway 37 shutdown coming

The closure, between Mare Island in Vallejo and Sears Point in Sonoma County, will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. and is expected to last through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

The City of Sonoma says the closure will increase travel times and may also add to traffic to alternate routes in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley.

Drivers should also be aware that phase one of the closures is set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. For this initial closure, the westbound lanes of Highway 37 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. These closures will be in place the following evening on Thursday, Oct. 22 before the full closure goes into effect on Friday.

Caltrans notes that all road work is weather dependent.

Detours in effect

During the closure, traffic will be directed through parts of Highways 12, 29, and 121. If you are headed into Sonoma from Vallejo, officials in the City of Sonoma say to anticipate delays and consider your route before you travel.

Why is this happening?

The City of Sonoma says the work is necessary and part of preparation work for potential El NiÃ±o-related storms along this flood-prone roadway. The work will raise portions of the roadway by approximately three feet. Caltrans says the work includes median demolition and k-rail installation.

Road condition updates

You can check out the Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road conditions, or check with 511 Bay Area.

Secondary closures

What's next:

Caltrans says secondary closures are scheduled for Friday, November 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, November 15. This is to remove a temporary barrier on the westbound lanes and to install a temporary barrier on the eastbound lanes.