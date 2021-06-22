Hiker overdoses at Marshall's Beach, rescued by San Francisco Fire Department

article

San Francisco first responders rescued someone who apparently overdosed while hiking at Marshall's Beach Tuesday night.

The fire department tweeted that a cliff rescue was underway at 9:30 p.m. and for residents to avoid the area. Marshall's Beach is just west of the Golden Gate Bridge.

In a follow up tweet half an hour later, SF Fire officials said that the adult was rescued and that Narcan was administered. They were then taken to an area hospital.

The incident was closed. No further details were available.