Hillsborough, Campbell police warn of Bitcoin scam after residents receive threats

Hillsborough and Campbell residents have been warned about a new scam in the area that's aimed at intimidating victims into giving up their cash, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

Residents in the area say they have received suspicious emails containing personal details about them as well as photos of their homes. The emails lay out a threat to release private information if the victim doesn't pay up.

"I know that calling [NAME] or visiting [NAME] would be a effective way to reach you in case you don't act. Don't even try to escape from this. You've no idea what I'm capable of in Hillsborough," the email begins.

The sender goes on to say that the victim has two options: ignore the email or pay them $2,000. Ignoring the email, the sender writes, would result in footage of their private moments getting sent to all contacts in their address book. The second option is to pay the requested "confidentiality charges" via Bitcoin.

"I want you to know I'm coming at you with good intentions. My word is my bond," the email reads. The sender also issues a deadline of one day.

HPD encourages anyone who receives a suspicious to avoid opening it, and avoid clicking on any links if they open it by accident.

Last week, the Campbell Police Department sent out a similar warning describing a scammer using the same exact email. Police say the scammers have been pulling photos of people's homes using Google images.