Hindu temple vandalized in Newark; latest in hateful trend

Anti-India graffiti at a Hindu place of worship in Newark is being investigated as a hate crime and drew condemnations from the Consulate General of India, as well as the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"The defacement of the Swaminarayan temple is an apparent act of hate that deeply wounds our entire community," CAIR SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo said in a statement. "It is vital that those responsible are held accountable for this troubling act. Our solidarity is with the Hindu community during this challenging time."

The vandalism was reported about 8:30 a.m. Friday by leaders of the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, located at 36665 Cedar Boulevard.

Temple leaders told investigators the defacement was meant to intimidate them, police said.

"Based on the content of the graffiti, it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime," police said in a statement.

What was written has not been revealed.

"This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community," the Indian consulate of San Francisco said in a social media posting. "We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the U.S. authorities in this matter."

Billoo noted that the Hindu temple desecration is the latest in a disturbing trend of hate crimes in the Bay Area, including the recent destruction of a menorah at Lake Merritt in Oakland and pro-Palestine banners in San Jose. Pleasant Hill Middle School also had antisemitic vandalism scrawled on its campus.

She said that all this underlines the "urgent need for unity and a strong, collective stand against bigotry."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Newark Police Detective Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or Yama.Homayoun@newark.org.