This historic Bay Area estate was one of the most expensive homes sold in the U.S. in 2025

The Brief A historic Peninsula estate made the list of 10 most expensive homes sold in 2025. It was the only Bay Area property on Redfin's list. The 34-bedroom compound sold for $85 million.



A historic Bay Area compound was named among the 10 most expensive homes sold in the U.S. in 2025.

The Woodside estate, known as Green Gables or the Mortimer Fleishhacker House, sold for $85 million and came in at No. 6 in the ranking by online real estate brokerage company Redfin.

With 34 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, the sprawling property at 329 Albion Avenue spans 74 acres. Seven homes and 10 lots sit on the compound.

The Green Gables has seven homes on its property. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

The outdoor space is expansive and opulent, featuring Italian gardens, a Roman-style reflecting pool, and tennis courts.

Green Gables Estate includes a 100-yard Roman pool. The 74 acre property is in Woodside, Calif. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

(Courtesy of Green Gables )

In May, KTVU reported on the property, when it was listed at $125 million, identifying it as the most expensive in the Bay Area market at the time.

The sale of the estate was also being described as a rare opportunity, as potential buyers were being offered a chance to purchase a section of the compound.

Compass, the real estate company that listed the property, said there were numerous building and development potentials with six possible lot combinations available.

But the property, which sold in September, ended up being purchased in its entirety, listing agent Brad Miller told KTVU.

The backstory:

The legacy compound had formerly been placed on the market and taken off at least twice before last summer’s sale.

Green Gables spans across 74 acres. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

The historic English manor-style estate was built in 1911.

The property was first purchased and built upon by industrialist and wealthy banker and entrepreneur Mortimer Fleishhacker Sr.

He commissioned the famous architectural firm Greene and Greene to design the estate, which began with a country manor house on 45 acres before its expansion over the years.

Until its sale, the Green Gables estate remained in the Fleishhacker family for generations.

(Courtesy of Green Gables )

There are 26 bathrooms at the Green Gables estate. Seven homes sit on the property. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

In 1966, the estate was the site of the United Nations' 20th anniversary celebration, hosting then-Secretary General U Thant and other world dignitaries.

The property was reportedly also occupied for a period by Theranos founder Elizabath Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding investors in 2022.

"Elizabeth Holmes famously rented a home on the property while she was on trial in 2021," Redfin noted in its list of 10 most expensive homes.

Florida and California dominate

Big picture view:

Topping Redfin’s list of most expensive homes is a coastal beachfront compound in Naples, Florida which sold for $133 million.

The real estate site said Florida and California dominated its list, though the Green Gables estate was the only Bay Area home in the ranking.

"Overall, Los Angeles and coastal Florida accounted for eight of the ten most expensive sales in 2025," Redfin said, and noted, "Typical homes in both markets sell for over $11 million."

Full list of 2025's most expensive home sales

1. 2200 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida: $133 million

2 (tie) 594 S. Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles: $110 million

2 (tie) 630 Nimes Road, Los Angeles: $110 million

4. 3585 Anchorage Way, Miami, Florida: $101.5 million

5. 11465 Old Harbour Road, North Palm Beach, Florida: $97.5 million

6. 329 Albion Avenue, Woodside: $85 million

7. 28719 Grayfox Street, Malibu: $80 million

8. 88 La Gorce Circle, Miami Beach, Florida: $74.3 million

9. 4823 Kāhala Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii: $65.8 million

10. 71 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills: $63.1 million

(Redfin)