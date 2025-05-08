This $125M Bay Area estate is the most expensive on the market. The rare opportunity to buy a piece of it

article

The Brief The historic Green Gables Estate is being sold for $125M. It's believed to be the most expensive in the Bay Area housing market. The estate is being sold in its entirety or in lot combinations.



It’s being called "an incredibly unique property." A $125 million home on the Peninsula may be the most expensive in the Bay Area market. But a buyer of the historic Green Gables Estate can either purchase the property in its entirety or own just a piece of the storied estate.

The Green Gables has seven homes on its property. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

Seven homes and 10 lots sit on the 74-acre land at 329 Albion Avenue in Woodside.

In all, the sprawling estate has 34 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms, covering almost 24,000 square feet. The outdoor space is expansive and opulent, with multiple swimming pools.

"The vast landscape includes world class gardens, magnificent vistas of the Western hills, its own large reservoir, three swimming pools, a tennis court and a breathtaking 100-yard Roman pool," the listing states.

Green Gables Estate includes a 100-yard Roman pool. The 74-acre property in Woodside, Calif. is being sold for $125M. (Courtesy of Green Gables LLC)

But few may be in the market for a $125 million compound, so the sellers are offering a rare opportunity to purchase a section of the land.

The property, which hit the market on May 3, presents numerous building and development opportunities, with six potential lot combinations available, according to Compass, the real estate agency that's listing the property.

The price point for a lot combination would of course be lower, noted Marc Fleishhacker, spokesperson for the family ownership of Green Gables Estates.

In an email to KTVU, Fleishhacker explained that the price of each separate property would be "in line with market pricing for Woodside and other highly exclusive premium areas in Northern California / Silicon Valley."

Possible configurations

For example, the suggested price for the lot described as the "Main House & Historic Core," which covers almost 12 acres, is $55 million.

Map of the "Main House & Historic Core" at Green Gables in Woodside, Calif.

The "Olive Orchard & Estate Manager’s Home," at more than 23 acres, has a suggested price of $34.5 million.

$22.5 million is the asking price for the 11-acre "Oak Grove Home."

The 15-acre covering the "Wurster Home + Manuella + Southeast Corner" has a suggested price of $19 million.

And the "Craftsman & Craftsman Barn + Tennis Court," which spreads across almost 12-acres, has a recommended price of $22 million.

Timeline:

The 1911 property has been on the market in the past, but it's the first time potential buyers are being given the opportunity to purchase a section of the family estate.

In 2021, the house went on sale for the first time since its establishment, and was listed at $135 million. No buyer acquired it, so it was taken off the market.

In Jan. 2024, KTVU reported on the property, as it had returned to the market, for a lower asking price of $110 million. There was no sale then, so after several months, it was again removed from the market.

Fleishhacker told us, "The estate was taken off the market while we were completing the process of defining the multiple configurations that are now being offered for the 1st time."

As a single sale, if the Green Gables Estate is purchased at the asking price, it may end up being the most expensive home ever sold in the Bay Area.

The backstory:

The Green Gables Estate has a rich history.

The legacy compound was first purchased and built upon more than a century ago by industrialist and wealthy banker and entrepreneur Mortimer Fleishhacker Sr.

He commissioned the famous architectural firm Greene and Greene to design the estate, which began with a country manor house on 45 acres before its expansion over the years.

In 1966, the estate was the site of the United Nations' 20th anniversary celebration, hosting then-Secretary General U Thant and other world dignitaries.

It has remained in the Fleishhacker family for generations.

Estate features

The vast property is described as sitting in an "oasis-like setting."

Green Gables sits on 10 lots. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

The country-style estate has "an elegant blend of English and Italian design" throughout.

Green Gables spans across 74 acres. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

Green Gables boasts spectacular views and lush, world-class gardens.

It's conveniently located within walking distance of the Woodside Town Center, about 20 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, and nestled in the world's technology and innovation epicenter of the Silicon Valley.

"Green Gables is a truly remarkable estate," the listing said, "and welcomes its next owner to the latest chapter of its amazing legacy."

(Courtesy of Green Gables LLC)

Bathroom at Green Gables which returned to the market on May 3, 2025. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

Entry path of the wooded Green Gables in Woodside, Calif. (Courtesy of Green Gables )

(Courtesy of Green Gables )

(Courtesy of Green Gables )