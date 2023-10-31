Historic Oakland Hills home built for jazz great Dave Brubeck being sold for $3M

article

An iconic home in the Oakland Hills, where jazz legend Dave Brubeck wrote some of his most famous pieces, has hit the market with a listing price of $3 million.

The house, located at 6630 Heartwood Drive in the city's Montclair area, was being described as "a significant piece of Mid-century modern architectural design history."

It was designed by renowned Bay Area modernist architect Beverley D. Thorne and built in 1953 for Brubeck and his wife lola.

The four bedroom, four bath, 2,652 square feet home cantilevered 16 feet off the ground, offering the feeling of being perched on a tree or just floating, hence its monikers the "house in the sky" and the "tree house."

"Five steel beams project in two directions allowing the house to ‘float’ above the challenging hillside lot, while preserving the natural beauty of a site that commands a magnificent panoramic view of the San Francisco Bay," it said in the property's listing description.

The home was being listed by realtor Emma Morris of Red Oak Realty, who noted that the house represented Thorne's bold, modernist style which could be seen in his innovative use of steel and glass.

Floor to ceiling glass offers a panoramic view of the San Francisco Bay. Listing agent: Emma Morris, Red Oak Realty. Staging by Mary Cronin, The Design Shop. (Photo credit: Christian Klugmann Photography)

In addition to west-facing, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, another notable design feature was the unique use of an exposed bedrock that served as a centerpiece of the home and projects into the music room.

The home was constructed around the pinnacle of a rock outcrop that projects into the music room, where the Dave Brubeck Quartet practiced. Listing agent: Emma Morris, Red Oak Realty. Staging by Mary Cronin, The Design Shop. (Photo credit: Christian Klugmann Photography)

"It is here that the Dave Brubeck Quartet practiced, and where monumental hits like ‘Take Five’ were composed," according to the listing.

Morris also noted that the property, which captured the imagination of the post-war American public, received widespread attention in the architectural world, being featured in many publications during that time.

She touted the home as a reflection of "both the architectural and the jazz greatness of the era."

The current owner bought the home in 1974, and the realtor said the property had remained out of the public eye, until now.