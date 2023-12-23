Hit-and-run victim succumbs to injuries as Belmont police identify possible suspect

article

Police in Belmont are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that fatally struck a man in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 15.

The 64-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday and died, police said. Police have identified William Rolando FigueroaMontufar as the suspect, but they have been unable to locate him.

The deceased man was struck in the 1600 block of El Camino Real at about 11:15 p.m. Investigators narrowed the vehicle that struck him down to a black or dark-colored Toyota Tacoma. From there they identified FigueroaMontufar as a possible suspect.

FigueroaMontufar is a 32-year-old San Mateo resident and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone who may have information regarding the collision or Montufar should please call Belmont Police at (650) 595-7400. Anonymous tips can be left at (650) 595-3000.