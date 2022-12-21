Holiday travel nightmare: 44 bags get left behind on flight bound for Oakland

article

Travels flying from Bellingham, Washington to Oakland had a holiday travel nightmare.

Allegiant Airline told KTVU 44 checked bags were not loaded onto the plane before it took off on Tuesday.

The airline said they are working to reunite travelers with their luggage.

Travelers were reimbursed for any checked bag fees they paid and for buying any essential items needed before their bags are returned.

Allegiant Airlines said they are working to find out why the bags got left behind.