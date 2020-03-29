Home seriously damaged in San Bruno fire, no injuries reported

article

No injuries were reported, but a house in the 2400 block of Rosewood Drive in San Bruno was seriously damaged in a Saturday night fire, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday. 38 firefighters from several departments - San Bruno Fire, Central County Fire, South San Francisco Fire, North County Fire and Colma Fire - fought the blaze.

The fire was knocked down by about 10:30 p.m., firefighters said, but crews remained on the scene to overhaul, or mop up the blaze.