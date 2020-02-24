Home video shows mountain lion jumping over fence in San Bruno neighborhood

Police shared home surveillance footage of a mountain lion jumping over a fence in a San Bruno neighborhood on Monday morning.

The San Bruno Police Department said the incident happened shortly after midnight in the Rollingwood neighborhood.

The video shows the feline jumping from one backyard and into another.

Officers said before they obtained the footage, they had received multiple reports from residents of a mountain lion seen roaming the area near Sneath and Rollingwood Drive.

The Bay Area is no stranger to mountain lions are they are a natural part of the environment.

San Bruno police offered these tips regarding mountain lions:

Don’t feed deer; it is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.

Deer-proof your landscaping by avoiding plants that deer like to eat.

Trim brush to reduce hiding places for mountain lions.

Don’t leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Don’t allow pets outside when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk, and at night.

Bring pet food inside to avoid attracting raccoons, opossums and other potential mountain lion prey.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone.

Avoid hiking or jogging when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk, and at night.

Keep a close watch on small children.

Do not approach a mountain lion.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.

If attacked, fight back.

