Homeless encampment ban bipartisan bill floated in California

A bipartisan bill would crack down on homeless encampments in California.

"I support this bill because, simply stated, we cannot continue to allow our public spaces to become living spaces. Unfortunately, every month in this state, street homelessness grows," state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-San Diego County) said Tuesday.

She co-authored the bill with Senate GOP leader Brian Jones of San Diego.

SB 1011 would prohibit people from sleeping on sidewalks if shelter space is available, and ban encampments within 500 feet of schools, transit stops and open spaces.

Advocates for people who are homeless are against the bill.

"This is really ill-advised and I think it's trying to grandstand the issue and look tough on homelessness," Bob Erlenbusch, of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, said.



The bill would require agencies clearing the encampments to provide 72 hours notice, and give the people staying in the encampments information on shelter and other services.

KCRA contributed to this report.