Expand / Collapse search

Homeless encampment fire spreads to commercial building in San Francisco

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
San Francisco
Bay City News
article

Still photo of SF Fire response to encampment fire courtesy Citizen.

SAN FRANCISCO - A large homeless encampment fire that spread to a commercial building has been extinguished by firefighters in San Francisco Monday night. 

SF Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter shared a video clip from the scene and said mutual aid responded to what was initially considered a commercial structure fire. The building suffered minor damage, mainly from smoke. 

An alert was issued by fire officials at 7:53 p.m. for the fire at 
165 S. Van Ness Ave., south of Market Street. 

The fire started in the encampment and spread to the building. At least one person was injured. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Bay City News contributed to this story. 