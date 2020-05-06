Homeless man arrested for fire near Hwy 4 in Concord

article

A vagrant was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire near Highway 4 in Concord, early Wednesday morning.

Authorities told KTVU, that the man started a fire in a building he was living in, and the flames then quickly spread to a nearby field.

Fire crews were called to the Willow Pass Road on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4, just before 3 a.m..

No injuries were reported for either the building or brush fire.

As of 4:45 a.m., the on-ramp remained closed, and there was no official word on when it would reopen.