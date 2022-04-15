Homeless man fatally pushed woman into California train, police say

A homeless man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

Riverside police said in a statement that the woman and the man, Kevin Errol Lewis, were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical.

During the altercation, Lewis allegedly shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the path of the train, killing her, police said.

Officers found Lewis, 41, nearby and detained him, police said. He is being held in jail without bail on suspicion of murder and domestic violence, as well as several outstanding warrants for theft and narcotics violations.

Lewis, whom police described as a transient man, is scheduled to appear in court on April 25, online jail records showed. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

