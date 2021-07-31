Homeless man killed traveling the wrong way on a bicycle

(KTVU) – The CHP is releasing new details abouit a crash that killed a homeless man riding a bicycle on an Oakland highway Friday night.

A KTVU stationary camera mounted on a building in the East Bay recorded the Highway Patrol shutting down eastbound Interstate 580, near West McArthur Boulevard, about 10 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told officers that the man was on a bike traveling the wrong way, against traffic, when he was hit by one vehicle, and then another.

Witnesses say he wore dark clothing, and visibility was low late at night.

CHP officers responding to 911 calls found the man dead, on the #3 eastbound lane.

The vehicles that struck him had left the area.

All eastbound lanes were shut down for about 90 minutes, as authorities cleared the scene, and investigated what happened.

The Alameda County Coroner's office is now trying to identify the man who was killed.

CHP announces deadly hit-and-run

Homeless man riding a bicycle wrongakiled in hit-and-run crash in Oakland.