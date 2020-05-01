Homeless women, advocates move into vacant building in San Francisco

article

Police responded to a vacant building in San Francisco on Friday after two homeless women and community advocates moved into a property they claim had sat empty for years.

They are part of the group "Reclaim SF" and they are demanding the city provide housing to all unsheltered residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is calling on Mayor London Breed to use her emergency powers and open up all vacant properties and units around the city for people living in cramped conditions, tents or on the streets as the crisis looms on.

Fueled by the movement 'Moms 4 Housing' kicked off when four homeless mothers and their children moved into an empty West Oakland home, 'Reclaim SF' wants the city to address the needs of unhoused residents who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.