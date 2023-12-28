Homemade pipe bomb located inside vehicle during search warrant

A pipe bomb was found inside a vehicle parked outside of a home in Lodi on Thursday morning as part of a search warrant served at the residence, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Lodi Police Department posted on social media that they were assisting the Sheriff's Office with serving a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Church Street and asked residents to avoid the area.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies located the bomb while serving a search warrant, which prompted them to search the residence for any other explosives or potentially harmful devices.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the home was filled with items, calling it "a bit of a hoarder house," so their team was taking their time and extra precautions to ensure every part of the residence was searched while keeping the surrounding community safe.

The Sheriff's Office said at this time there is not a threat to the community and they will provide an update if that changes.