Homicide investigation underway in San Francisco's Excelsior District

Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide Friday evening in the Excelsior District, officials say.

The department's SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account said shortly before 9 p.m. that the homicide occurred earlier in the evening. The investigation is underway at Persia Avenue and Vienna Street.

Police did not have any further information about the victim or any possible suspects or arrests.

