Honduran nationals extradited to San Francisco facing drug-related charges

A group of Honduran nationals allegedly linked to the sale of fentanyl and other drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood are now in custody.

The justice department, the FBI, and the DEA announced the arrests and seizure of firearms and property purchased with drug money.

The suspects were identified as Jorge Alberto Viera-Chirinos, Mayer Benegas-Medina, and Elmer Bonilla Matute. Officials say the DEA assisted Honduran law enforcement officers last month in the arrest of the three suspects.

All three were fugitives.

"The profit from these drug sales provided funding to buy large homes in Honduras along with vehicles, livestock, farm equipment and firearms," said Special Agent in Charge Brian Clark. "These extraditions should send a clear message to those who peddle poison in San Francisco."

Two had been arrested previously in the Bay Area but fled to Honduras before their trials.

All three suspects have been charged in San Francisco federal court on several drug-related counts. They're set to return to court at later dates for detention hearings.