Manhunt in Antioch ends with arrest of alleged homicide suspect

Police combed through a neighborhood in Antioch for several hours on Monday, hunting for a homicide suspect.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Antioch Police Department told residents in the areas of Gentrytown Drive, Jefferson Way, and Monroe and Madison courts to lockdown as officers searched for 28-year-old Carlos Palacios.

According to the police department, Palacios was sought in connection with a homicide in Stockton. Officers did not disclose further details on the case.

Around 5 p.m., the department announced that Antioch police had arrested Palacios and lifted the shelter-in-place order. They did not provide information on the exact location of Palacios' arrest.