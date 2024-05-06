Expand / Collapse search

Manhunt in Antioch ends with arrest of alleged homicide suspect

By KTVU Staff
Updated  May 6, 2024 5:28pm PDT
Antioch
Antioch police search for homicide suspect

An Antioch neighborhood was ordered to shelter in place will officers searched for a man accused of homicide on Monday afternoon.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police combed through a neighborhood in Antioch for several hours on Monday, hunting for a homicide suspect.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Antioch Police Department told residents in the areas of Gentrytown Drive, Jefferson Way, and Monroe and Madison courts to lockdown as officers searched for 28-year-old Carlos Palacios.

According to the police department, Palacios was sought in connection with a homicide in Stockton. Officers did not disclose further details on the case.

Around 5 p.m., the department announced that Antioch police had arrested Palacios and lifted the shelter-in-place order. They did not provide information on the exact location of Palacios' arrest.