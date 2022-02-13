Expand / Collapse search

Honoring Bay Area legend John Madden ahead of Monday's memorial

By KTVU staff
KTVU's Claudine Wong talks with John Madden's son Mike, ahead of Monday's public memorial.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A public memorial will be held Monday for John Madden, the former Oakland Raiders coach who died in December.

The larger-than-life Madden was one of the most famous sportscasters in history. 

Madden's son Mike said this weekend's Superbowl events have brought back so many "heartwarming memories" of his dad.

John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the league said. He was 85.

Madden split time living in Northern California; in Pleasanton and Carmel with his family. He was a man who made non-sports fans love – if not the game – Madden himself, with his jovial and unpretentious style. 

The public memorial will be held at the Oakland Colliseum at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.