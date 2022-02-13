Honoring Bay Area legend John Madden ahead of Monday's memorial

A public memorial will be held Monday for John Madden, the former Oakland Raiders coach who died in December.

The larger-than-life Madden was one of the most famous sportscasters in history.

Madden's son Mike said this weekend's Superbowl events have brought back so many "heartwarming memories" of his dad.

Madden split time living in Northern California; in Pleasanton and Carmel with his family. He was a man who made non-sports fans love – if not the game – Madden himself, with his jovial and unpretentious style.

The public memorial will be held at the Oakland Colliseum at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.