Hospital hopes to ID mystery Oakland patient found under Highway 24 overpass

article

Medical staff hope to identify a patient who arrived at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital with no identification.

The Black man, whose name might be Mike, was found unresponsive on Oct. 23 under the Highway 24 overpass near the corner of 45th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland.

He has partially shaved or balding gray hair, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has brown eyes, according to hospital spokeswoman Eleanor Ajala.

The hospital shared a photo of him in a hospital bed connected to a plethora of tubes.

Anyone who knows a missing person who fits the description should contact Alameda Health System immediately at 510-437-4755.