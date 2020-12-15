House fire near Christmas tree breaks out in San Jose

San Jose firefighters on Tuesday were on the scene of a fire that started near a Christmas tree.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. at a home on Lick Avenue not far from Highway 87.

Fire Capt. Peter Capanio said that according to the residents, the fire looked like it started from an electrical mishap that started near the Christmas tree and spread rapidly through the house into the attic.

He said that a firefighter suffered a minor injury and one of the people inside was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the home but they are still looking for two missing dogs and a cat.