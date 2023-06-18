Houston-legend Big Pokey passed away Sunday moments after fainting on a stage, FOX 26 has learned.

Details on Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, and what led up to his passing have not been released, as of this writing. However, several reports and videos circulating social media show the "Sittin' Sideways" rapper collapsed on stage during a recent performance in Beaumont, Texas.

However, Big Pokey's publicist confirmed the tragic news with FOX 26. He was 48.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Big Pokey sand Paul Wall at the Lil KeKe Legends Only Listening Party Dinner at Five Central Houston on February 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

And on Sunday, fellow legendary Houston rapper, Bun B shared a somber and surprising post on Instagram announcing Big Pokey's death.

"Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate," Bun B said in the caption. "There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."

Big Pokey's publicist also shared a statement on behalf of the family asking for privacy but told FOX 26 that the cause of death is pending as they wait for autopsy results.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

(Photo courtesy of Big Pokey's Publicist, shared with permission)

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.