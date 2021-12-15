How California mask mandate impacts Bay Area counties

Keeping up with California’s indoor mask mandate can be confusing, but it means most Bay Area counties will see no changes, with the exception of Marin and Solano counties.

The state mask mandate took effect Wednesday, which requires people to wear masks in all public settings from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15. Essentially, every county must either continue with its own indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, or follow the state’s updated guidance that took effect.

The mask mandate was reimposed because state health officials have seen an alarming increase in COVID infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Changes will come to Marin County, where people must now wear masks in public settings like grocery stores, but it still allows exemptions in limited indoor settings. Solano County will now fall under the state’s mask order and does not allow for any exemptions.

The state clarified that counties with exemptions can continue to allow masks to be removed in limited indoor settings like workplaces, gyms, and places of worship under the following requirements:

No more than 100 people gathered

The space must not be open to the general public

Employer or host must confirm that everyone is fully vaccinated

Employer or host must deny entry to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

The Bay Area counties with exemptions in limited indoor settings are:

San Francisco County

Marin County

Sonoma County

Contra Costa County

Alameda County

The Bay Area counties with no exemptions are:

